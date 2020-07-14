Queen Elizabeth Video Chats With Members Of The Armed Forces About Serving During A Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth lent her ear to members of the British Armed Forces on Tuesday.

The Monarch video chatted with Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nicholas Carter as well as three service personnel, from the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, about how their duties have been affected by the current pandemic and the impact on their families at home.

According to a press release from Buckingham Palace, the Queen heard about the “increased pressures that the outbreak has had on Armed Forces families, many of whom have been unable to see their loved ones due to travel restrictions” and wanted to talk to those on the frontlines.

During the candid conversation, Lieutenant Colonel Barrie Terry, who is on a UN Peacekeeping mission in Mali, told Her Majesty about his wife’s work, training other nurses to treat patients with COVID-19 and how he hasn’t seen his family since last year.

Able Rate Sophie Levy also spoke to The Queen from her cabin about her role as an Aircraft Handler. She is currently on her first operational deployment onboard the RFA Argus in the Caribbean.

The virtual call was made in honour of Armed Forces Day in June.