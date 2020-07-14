‘Glee’ Creators Set Up College Fund For Naya Rivera’s Son: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

As fans mourn the tragic loss of Naya Rivera at age 33, the creators of the show that made her a star are setting up a college fund for the actress’ 4-year-old son, Josey, whom she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

“Glee” exec producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan issued a statement on Tuesday to share their heartbreak over Rivera’s death.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our friend Naya Rivera,” the statement begins.

RELATED: Naya Rivera Dead At 33: Chris Colfer, Lea Michele And More Pay Tribute

“Naya wasn’t a series regular when we cast her on ‘Glee’. She didn’t have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with,” the statement continues. “Naya could act, she could dance and she could sing (could she ever sing!). She could nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. She could move between being scary tough and deeply vulnerable with ease. She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around.”

In fact, the statement adds that Rivera was also “responsible for numerous iconic Glee musical performances – The Adele Mash Up, ‘Valerie’, ‘Songbird’, but her greatest ‘Glee’ legacy is probably the humor and humanity that she brought to Santana’s relationship with her best friend and eventual girlfriend/wife Brittany (played by Heather Morris). It was one of the first times an openly lesbian, high school relationship was seen on network television and Naya understood what “Brittana” meant to the many young women who were seeing themselves represented on television for the first time. Naya always made sure that Santana’s love for Brittany was expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions. Naya was always moved by the girls who reached out to her to tell her how much Santana and Brittany’s love affected them. Naya’s obligation to them – and to all of her fans was obvious. She had the rare combination of humility and endless confidence in her talent.”

RELATED: Naya Rivera’s Mother And Brother Joined By Ryan Dorsey For Emotional Visit To Lake Piru While Search Continues

The three also share their appreciation for Rivera’s work ethic. “Naya was a real pro. Always on time, always knew her lines (which wasn’t easy considering the giant mouthfuls of dialogue we often gave her), always kept everyone laughing on the set,” the statement adds. “She was warm and caring and fiercely protective of the rest of the cast. She was tough and demanding. She was fun. She was kind. She was generous. There were ups and downs during the wonderful and stressful years we spent making Glee. We disagreed, we fought, we made up, then we fought some more, and then we made up again. The kinds of things that happen in a family. Naya was more than just an actor on our show — she was our friend.”

The statement concludes: “Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda who was big part of the Glee family and her son Josey. The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.”

RELATED: Naya Rivera ‘Mustered Enough Energy’ To Get Her Son Back On Boat But ‘Not Enough To Save Herself,’ Police Say

Rivera’s body was discovered Monday after a multi-day search of California’s Lake Piru, where she had rented a boat and taken Josey out on the lake before accidentally drowning.

Rivera’s son told investigators that after they swam together, she pushed him into in the boat and he then “watched her sink into the water.”