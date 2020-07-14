Former Bachelor Ben Higgins And Fiancee Jessica Clark Delay Wedding Plans Due To Pandemic

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke are pushing the pause button on their wedding.

In the latest edition of the former “Bachelor” star’s “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast”, he explained that the couple was originally aiming at getting married in November 2020. “COVID, you know, kind of stopped those plans,” he said.

After working out their schedules, he said that he and Clarke — who got engaged in late March — were now aiming for a date that’s a full year later than they had originally planned.

“We don’t have an exact date yet. We’re finalizing the location of it,” he said. “But I do believe that it will be in November of 2021 that we will be getting married.”

According to Higgins, they’ve tried to find a silver lining in the delay. “What Jess and I have been able to do is, like, mentally wrap our brains around the idea of how much fun is it going to be to be engaged for a year and a half,” he said. “And we’re talking to each other in that way. Like, this is a fun time. We should enjoy this. We can celebrate this. Hopefully by then, you know, COVID is — cross our fingers — it’s far enough gone that our family can be there and celebrate with the freedom of knowing that, you know, there’s a solution to the COVID virus and we can look at it in that manner.”

Complicating that year-long delay is the couple’s decision to wait until after their wedding to move in together. Speaking with co-host Ashley Iaconetti, Higgins admitted that “it’s not easy. I don’t think it should be easy. I miss her often. We’re apart right now.”

He added: “We will be seeing each other often, but we will be apart until that day. I want to believe and trust that, in five years, we’ll look back and it will almost be just a distant memory of how much time we spent apart and that we have a lifetime together, hopefully, God willing.”