Lauren Lapkus Reveals She Yelled At Adam Sandler’s Kids On The Set Of ‘The Wrong Missy’

Lauren Lapkus has been enjoying positive reviews for her hilarious performance as David Spade’s date from hell in Netflix hit “The Wrong Missy” — with one of those raves coming from no less than Conan O’Brien.

Lapkus paid a virtual visit to Conan on Monday night, with the host revealing he was watching the Netflix comedy solo and began laughing so hard he went to get his wife so she could watch as well.

In one scene in the Adam Sandler-produced movie, Lapkus screams hysterically at some children — who were played by Sandler’s actual kids.

Lapkus recalled Sandler on set for that day, “and for a little bit I felt more pressure because he was there. I like him, I admire him. And I’m like, Oh, I have to perform in front of him, but I also have to scream at his kids and he just told me to go harder: ‘Just scream, just swear at them, just go. Just come in hot.’”

During their conversation, the former “Orange Is the New Black” star shared her experience shooting an episode of the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” revival just as TV and film production was shutting down in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was the most exciting day of my life, and then we went home and everything shut down, we couldn’t tell anyone. It was like the weirdest, most dystopic feeling,” she shared.

As it turned out, Lapkus is as good a game show contestant as she is a comedian, and wound up winning $500,000 for charity.

To test O’Brien’s trivia knowledge, she decided to quiz him on the question that won her the half-mil — watch: