Shaquille O’Neal Helps Out Stranded Driver On Florida Highway

A clip of Shaquille O’Neal being a good samaritan has gone viral.

The former basketball pro stopped to help a stranded driver on a Florida highway this week and police cameras caught the sweet moment.

According to TMZ, who obtained the footage of the moment, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a person had crashed their car on I-75 in the Gainseville on Monday.

Shaq witnessed the accident and got out of his car to help out.

Police say Shaq hung out with the driver until officers arrived on the scene.

As the outlet reminds us, this wasn’t the first time Shaq came to aid after a car accident. In 2018, he helped out at a wreck in Los Angeles.

Watch the police footage here.