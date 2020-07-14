Rihanna, Jay-Z And More Call For Action After Hearing About The Black College Student Who Was Killed By A White Cop In 2010

Rihanna, Jay-Z, Pharrell and more stars are calling for authorities to reopen an investigation into the tragic death of Pace University student Danroy “DJ” Henry.

In 2010, Henry, a Black student, was shot and killed by a white police officer.

Robyn Fenty (Rihanna), Shawn Carter (Jay-Z), Charlize Theron, Taraji Henson, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Williams, Kerry Washington, Mary J. Blige and Gabrielle Union all signed a letter to U.S. Department of Justice’s Attorney General William Barr on Monday.

“This agonizing case remains an unhealed wound for the Henry family and the people of New York,” the letter, obtained by People, reads. “DJ, a young Black youth with a bright future ahead of him, was killed for no apparent reason inside his own vehicle.”

“The facts of the case reek of local conflict of interest, racial bias and even false testimony,” it continued. “But like so many other unarmed and innocent young, black men who find themselves guilty of being at the wrong time, DJ, too, lost his life for no good reason and with absolutely no good explanation — to this very day. Justice, it appears, has been denied.”

The letter demands the case be reopened and reevaluated.