Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged From Hospital, ‘Home And Doing Well

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged after being hospitalized on Tuesday to undergo treatment for a possible infection.

“Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital,” a Supreme Court spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday, reported CNN. “She is home and doing well.”

The court said that the 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She then underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

The statement said the justice “is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Here is the full press statement from the SCOTUS Office of Public Information on Justice Ginsburg’s hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/yUaKXjLzO0 — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 14, 2020

Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital in May with an infection caused by a gallstone. While in the hospital, she participated in arguments the court heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1993, has been treated four times for cancer. In addition to the tumour on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.

Speaking at a news conference in the Rose Garden on Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump was asked about Ginsburg. He said he hadn’t heard she had been hospitalized. “I wish her the best. I hope she’s better,” he said.

News of Ginsberg’s hospitalization drew comments from celebrities who sent their thoughts and prayers.

