CBS Pulls ‘Survivor’ From Fall Schedule As COVID-19 Continues To Delay Production Of Season 41

For the first time since “Survivor” launched in 2000, the new TV season won’t include castaways attempting to outwit, outplay and outlast each other on a tropical island with $1 million hanging in the balance.

According to a press release from CBS, “Survivor” has been pulled from the network’s fall schedule as production on the show remains stalled due to the pandemic. Instead, “The Amazing Race” will be airing in the Wednesday night time slot that’s belonged to “Survivor” for a decade.

Producers of the show, the release noted, “are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved.”

ET Canada has confirmed that production on “Survivor” — which was delayed back in March due to the pandemic and expected to take place in the summer — still has no firm plan on when filming on the new season will begin.

Variety reports that “an individual with knowledge of the production” says that “CBS and officials in Fiji are still evaluating the best time to start production due to the heightened health and safety concerns involved.”

Filming on “The Amazing Race” had already completed, with the new season originally planned to end in May before CBS opted to delay the premiere.

Earlier this month, “Survivor” host Jeff Probst — who is also an executive producer on the show — discussed some of the complications delaying production.

“Shooting in a foreign country is exponentially more complicated, and we are still exploring them,” Probst told Variety in early July. “I’m on the phone every couple of days, either with the government of Fiji or with our executive teams that are in charge of logistics and planning.”

He admitted, “We don’t have a plan yet. It’s what we’re spending all our time doing because it’s not like we’re going to Atlanta to shoot a show.”

When “Survivor” does eventually return to the air, the new season will air on Global.