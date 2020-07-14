The Ninja Twins Baffle And Annoy Simon Cowell On ‘America’s Got Talent’

There have been plenty of bizarro acts on the stage of “America’s Got Talent” over the years, but it’s a safe bet viewers haven’t seen anything like the Ninja Twins.

Asked by judge Simon Cowell where they met, they declare in unison, “In the womb!”

The twin brothers hail from Bakersfield, California, “but don’t you tell anyone, Simon!” one of them jokes.

According to the twins, they were once professional dancers who worked with artists including Christina Aguilera, Prince and Usher — “until we got old… so then we started styling.”

RELATED: Simon Cowell Stops Country Singer Mid-Performance And Asks Him To Go A Cappella On ‘AGT’

From there, they explained, they became celebrity stylists for the likes of Kanye West and Pamela Anderson until one day experiencing an epiphany: “We didn’t come out here to put clothes on people,” they declared, “we want people to put clothes on us.”

The Ninja Twins then launched into an original song… all about the Ninja Twins. While the tune got Sofia Vergara grooving, the song sent Cowell right to his buzzer, slamming his hand down and making his displeasure known.

Nonplussed, the twins continued, ultimately completing their song and leaving Vergara applauding while Howie Mandel rose to his feet for a standing O while Cowell just looked annoyed.

RELATED: Simon Cowell Gives 12-Year-Old Ashley Marina Three Chances To Stun On ‘AGT’

Viewers will find out how the Ninja Twins fared on Tuesday’s edition of “America’s Got Talent”.