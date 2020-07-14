Aussie Singer Sheldon Riley Stuns ‘AGT’ Judges With Haunting Billie Eilish Cover

Australian singer Sheldon Riley made a big impression on the judges when he took to the stage of “America’s Got Talent”.

Riley, wearing a rhinestone veil covering his face, eschewed the usual pre-performance chatter, and instead launched into a haunting performance of Billie Eilish’s “idontwannabeyouanymore”.

Following the number, the singer spoke with the judges, admitting that when he was younger he didn’t talk much, “and other people didn’t really want to talk to me, so it wasn’t until I started doing this that people looked at me, or really cared, to be honest with you.”

After the judges shared their reactions to Riley’s performance, the singer earned three yes votes, which Cowell told him are “well deserved.”

Meanwhile, “AGT” isn’t Riley’s first kick at the can when it comes to TV talent shows.

According to research from the Talent Recap website, Riley made it to the finals of “The Voice Australia”.

Prior to that, in 2016 he was a member of teenage boy band Time and Place when the group competed on Britain’s “The X Factor”.

Viewers will be seeing more of Riley in further rounds of “America’s Got Talent”.