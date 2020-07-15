Comedian Alex Hooper Returns To ‘AGT’ To Fire More Insults At The Judges Two Years After Being Kicked Off

Comedian Alex Hooper was back with more insults for the judges on Tuesday’s “American’s Got Talent”.

Hooper auditioned for the show back in 2018 but it didn’t go well as he continuously roasted then-judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell.

Cowell was the only one that liked the performance, with all four judges — Mel pressing Cowell’s — hitting the red buzzer. However, this time round it went much better for Hooper.

His insults included, “Howie, I’m sorry. These are just jokes. Remember when you were a comedian?”

Hooper then said to Cowell: “From beauty to beast… hi, dad. How are you a vegan and that’s the least annoying thing about you?”

Cowell then said after the audition, which got a standing ovation from all three judges, “I don’t know why I like you, you’re such a d**k.”

Mandel added, “In the moment I didn’t know what was hitting me and I kind of got swept up in the whole audience, and then I watched it and I thought you were hysterical. I like it and I would like to hear more of it.”

Klum was missing from the latest show, with Cowell insisting she wouldn’t be happy they gave Hooper three yeses.

See more in the clip above and watch Hooper’s previous audition below.