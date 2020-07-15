Kanye West Files Paperwork With Federal Election Commission, Officially A Candidate For President — But Just In 1 State

On Tuesday, reports indicated that Kanye West had cancelled his plans to run for president.

However, on Wednesday the Oklahoma State Election Board confirmed that West “has qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma,” noting that Wednesday marks the state’s deadline for independent and unrecognized party candidates to file their statements of candidacy.

Independent presidential candidate Kanye West has qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma. (Today is Oklahoma's deadline for Independent & Unrecognized Party presidential candidates to file statements of candidacy with their petitions or filing fee.) — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) July 15, 2020

The Daily Mail obtained a copy of the paperwork, which indicates that West’s party affiliation is BDY, which stands for the Birthday party.

However, campaign specialist Steve Kramer, who was hired by West to get him on the ballot, told The Intelligencer on Tuesday that West is out of the running for the U.S. presidential election this fall against Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Kramer told the publication that he had been hired to get West on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina, saying that the team was “working over the weekend there, formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved.”

But in a followup with the magazine, Kramer claimed West had decided not to pursue his presidential ambitions. “He’s out.”

Asked what happened, Kramer said, “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today.”

He added, “I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

West announced his bid for president earlier this month, garnering the immediate support of his wife Kim Kardashian, as well as Tesla mogul Elon Musk and music artist Chance the Rapper.

ET Canada has reached out to West’s representative for comment.