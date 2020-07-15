Kanye West Reportedly Already Out Of The 2020 Presidential Race

It seems Kanye 2020 was not meant to be.

According to The Intelligencer, Kanye West is out of the running for the U.S. presidential election this fall against Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Campaign specialist Stanley Kramer told the publication that he had been hired by West for his effort to get on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina, saying that the team was “working over the weekend there, formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved.”

But in a followup with the magazine, Kramer relayed the news, “He’s out.”

Asked what happened, Kramer said, “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today.”

He added, “I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

West announced his bid for president earlier this month, garnering the immediate support of his wife Kim Kardashian, as well as Tesla mogul Elon Musk and music artist Chance the Rapper.

ET Canada has reached out to West’s representative for comment.