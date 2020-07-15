Demi Moore Talks Recording An Erotic Podcast From Her Brown-Carpeted Bathroom Decorated By Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis has strange taste in bathroom decor.

On Tuesday, Demi Moore appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and explained the Instagram photo of her bathroom featuring a floor covered in brown carpet.

“That originally was a Bruce Willis choice, not to put it all on him,” she said of her ex-husband.

The bathroom is at the home in Idaho where her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah grew up; Moore defended the choice of carpeting in the bathroom because they “also live in the mountains where it gets really cold.”

The carpeted bathroom has also helped Moore out with another project: her erotic podcast “Dirty Diana”.

The actress revealed that she has been recording the podcasts from the bathroom during quarantine.

Explaining that the podcast had already been set to go late last year, she added, “I just didn’t know that I would be doing it from my bathroom in Idaho.”