Shawn Mendes Teams Up With Global Citizen For $250,000 Academy Scholarship Fund

Shawn Mendes continues to give back.

It was announced Tuesday the Canadian singer and his Shawn Mendes Foundation would be giving $250,000, in partnership with the non-profit organization Global Citizen, to fund the Global Citizen Academy.

The Academy is a “first-of-its-kind leadership experience for high school graduates from around the world to learn powerful and practical skills for a lifetime of social impact.”

Mendes said in a statement, according to Variety: “Our world needs young leaders now more than ever. It’s been truly inspiring to watch so many young activists use their voices. By working with Global Citizen Academy, my hope is that we can empower many more young people around the world with the resources and tools they need to make an impact.”

RELATED: Fans Are Freaking Out Over Video Of Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes & Tori Kelly Jamming In The Studio

“In recent months many have called on Gen Z — and, specifically, this year’s high school graduates — to step up and lead,” added Abby Falik, Global Citizen Year founder and CEO.

“Some have called for a year of service, others have called for a national corps. But until now, no one has provided a clear and tangible way to do it. We’re thrilled to partner with Shawn and his Foundation to launch Global Citizen Academy: a powerful new pathway for young people who are ready to get in the arena, level up, and lead. To anyone around the world who is inspired by Shawn’s activism and leadership, I hope you’ll join us. This is your chance to become the kind of leader our world needs now.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Congratulates Students After They Perform ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ On ‘Dear Class Of 2020’

Mendes’ Foundation was launched back in 2019 and “seeks to inspire the youth of today and to empower them to bring change by taking action and giving back.”

As well as his donation announcement, Mendes will serve as Global Youth Chair for the Academy and amplify recruitment worldwide.

He’ll also help curate speakers for the Academy’s “Leadership In Action” series.

Global Citizen Academy is accepting applications until July 30.