High School Marching Band Perform Incredible Lizzo Mashup On ‘AGT’

You’ve never heard Lizzo quite like this.

On the new episode of “America’s Got Talent”, the judges were treated to a big performance by the Jefferson Davis High School marching band from Montgomery, Alabama.

The band director described the work the band does to help bring music and opportunities to students dealing with the difficulties of the city.

“The students come to the band room, they learn discipline, they learn how to play their instrument, and it’s an escape from everything that’s going on in the city,” he said.

The band then entered the room from the back, streaming in along the aisles before taking the stage, prompting Simon Cowell to comment, “That’s an entrance!”

The band performed a mashup of Lizzo songs, including “Juice” and “Good as Hell”, which had the judges completely wowed and Sofia Vergara dancing along.