Kelly Clarkson Goes Back To Junior High With A Classic Nelly Furtado Cover 

Another day, another “Kellyoke” segment with Kelly Clarkson.

The TV host and singer’s latest performance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” was a “junior high throwback.”

On Wednesday, Clarkson covered Nelly Furtado’s 2000 anthem “I’m Like A Bird” to celebrate NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock.

Ready for our favorite BIRD to take flight! 🦚 Stream the #KellyClarksonShow on @PeacockTV NOW! It’s Free as a Bird. #PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/tgibsDXJ1u — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) July 15, 2020

