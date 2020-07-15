Jim Carrey Says Ex Renée Zellweger ‘Was Very Special To Me’ After Describing Her As ‘The Love Of My Life’

Jim Carrey gushed about his relationship with Renée Zellweger during an interview with Howard Stern.

The actor, who has been promoting his satirical biography Memoirs and Misinformation, was asked by Stern about describing Zellweger as the “great love of my life” in the book.

The showbiz pair dated after meeting on the set of the 2000 flick “My, Myself & Irene”. They were engaged for around a year before splitting in December 2000.

Carrey said, “She was special to me, very special. I think she’s lovely.”

Stern questioned whether Zellweger was “the one that got away,” to which the actor replied, “I don’t regret, I don’t have those things. But I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me and that’s why Linda Ronstadt has a special place in the book.

“It may have seemed like some ‘boy toy’ situation to some people looking at it from the outside but she treated me with incredible respect and loved my talent and respected my talent.”

“She’d say, ‘You’re going to be where I am, you’re going to deal with all the stuff I’ve dealt with.'”

The pair briefly dated in the ’80s.

Carrey added, “I don’t pine for anybody, it’s not that kind of situation. It’s just my way of saying ‘There was a very important thing there’ and recognize that.”