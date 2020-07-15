‘America’s Got Talent’ Holds Auditions From Home For The First Time Ever

“America’s Got Talent” has fully adapted to a new reality.

On Tuesday’s new episode, the competition series shifted from auditions filmed on stage without an audience to auditions held remotely via video chat, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking the situation in stride, mentalist Max Major showed off a play on the classic finger trick from hundreds of miles away.

Singer Erin McCarthy went all out with her audition, performing opera while riding on a horse, and she audition had the judges giggling up a storm.

“So I got quite emotional there,” Simon Cowell joked, while Sofia Vergara added, “That was the most fun I’ve had today.”

Young Alexis, meanwhile, impressed the judges with a backyard dog show featuring her adorable Puppy Pals.

She had the pups jumping over hurdles, rolling around, jumping rope, and more.

Country singer Chris also brought his dog Syd out and performed the Chris LeDoux song “Look At You Girl” with the dog howling along.

“Brilliant,” Cowell said, with his own dog on his lap.