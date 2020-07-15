‘Solo’ Star Alden Ehrenreich Doesn’t Rule Out A Return To ‘Star Wars’

After playing a young Han Solo in the “Star Wars” spinoff “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, Alden Ehrenreich admits he hasn’t really kept abreast of the franchise but would be open to reprising the role.

After asking the reporter for the name of the popular Disney+ series in a new profile in Esquire, Ehrenreich revealed he hasn’t seen “The Mandalorian” or “The Rise Of Skywalker”. Following the release of “Solo”, the 30-year-old actor has kept a low profile, only adding a role in the upcoming “Brave New World” series to his resume.

RELATED: Disney Plus Announces ‘The Clone Wars’ Spinoff Series ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’

The actor says he took some time out because “it was basically a three-year experience from pre-production to the release of the movie … And I just wanted to be a person, connect with people in my life, spend time, and develop as a person outside of those worlds. And then you never know.”

Though he may have needed to step out of the spotlight following the release of the Ron Howard-directed movie, Ehrenreich is open to reprising his role if the story feels right.

RELATED: Oscar Isaac Doesn’t See Himself Returning To The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise Unless ‘I Need Another House’

“It depends on what it is. It depends on how it’s done. It depends if it feels innate to the story,” he says, though he hasn’t heard anything about an official sequel to “Solo”.

“No, I don’t know anything about that. I mean, you know, I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era ‘Star Wars’ movie release time,” he says, but does admit to hearing some whispers about a return for the young Solo. “I’ve heard soooome stuff, but nothing concrete.”