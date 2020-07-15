Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Orders A Bottle Of Buckingham Palace Gin For Paul McCartney

British gin for a British legend.

As part of an Instagram joke, Ryan Reynolds shared a fake receipt for an order of the Royal Family’s new Buckingham Palace Gin.

But instead of ordering the gin for himself, Reynolds listed Paul McCartney as the recipient, along with a fake address.

Reynolds, of course, is deep in the gin business with his own Aviation Gin brand.

Proceeds from Buckingham Palace Gin will be donated to the Royal Trust Collection, which is dedicated to conserving artworks owned by the Royal Family.