Tim McGraw Honoured By Pandora For Surpassing 7 Billion Streams

Tim McGraw has received a very special honour.

The country superstar was surprised by the Pandora team with the “Billionaire” plaque in honour of his streaming accomplishments on the platform.

Presented by SiriusXM’s Storme Warren via Zoom, McGraw was celebrated for amassing over seven billion lifetime spins, making him one of the top 25 most-streamed artists of all time on Pandora.

“I’ve been so fortunate to do this as a career and have done it for so long. I’ve had 30 years in the music business, and it’s brought me everything good in my life,” says the singer of the honour. “Music is such catharsis to me and has been since I was a little boy. To know that maybe, in some little way, my music has been that for someone else, is all any artist really wants.”

The Grammy-winning artist surpasses over 12 million streams per week on Pandora and continues the momentum with his latest hit “I Called Mama”, off his upcoming project Here On Earth.

McGraw’s 16th studio album will arrive August 21.