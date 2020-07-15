First Look At Jamie Foxx And Joseph Gordon-Levitt In Netflix’s Wild Action Thriller ‘Project Power’

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in the sci-fi action thriller “Project Power”, coming to Netflix August 14.

Viewers are getting their first look at the wild trailer for the film, which is set in a world where a special drug can bestow superhuman powers on a user for five minutes.

RELATED: Hilary Swank Is On A Mission To Mars In First Teaser For Netflix’s ‘Away’

Foxx stars as a father who must rescue his daughter from the clutches of the drug manufacturers alongside a police officer (Gordon-Levitt) and unlikely allies to help in his crusade.

Co-starring Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro, and Amy Landecker, “Project Power” is directed by duo Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, who previously tackled “Catfish”, “Nerve” and “Viral”.