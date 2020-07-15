Nick Cannon Issues Statement Following ViacomCBS Dismissal For Anti-Semitic Statements: ‘I Will Not Be Bullied’

Nick Cannon is standing his ground in the face of controversy.

On Wednesday, the actor and TV personality issued a statement in response to his firing by ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic comments he made during a podcast with former Public Enemy rapper Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Fired By ViacomCBS Over Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Comments

In a post on Facebook, Cannon wrote, “I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another.”

Truth and Reconciliation.I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused… Posted by Nick Cannon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

“Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken black man,” he continued. “I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the black community.”

The lengthy post continued: “Viacom’s goal to keep me from providing for my family and lineage will be foiled. They can try to kick me while I’m down or force me to kiss the master’s feet in public for shame and ridicule, but instead I stand firm on my square with my fist in the air repeating my mantra, ‘You can’t fire a Boss!'”.

Cannon also apologized to the Jewish community for hurt caused by his comments.

“I have spoken with many Rabbis, clergy, Professors and coworkers who offer their sincere help. I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right. I have dedicated my daily efforts to continuing conversations to bring the Jewish Community and the African American community closer together, embracing our differences and sharing our commonalities.”

RELATED: Nick Cannon Says Gabrielle Union’s ‘AGT’ Racism Complaints Reflect ‘Systemic Issue’

The 39-year-old also made demands of Viacom: “I demand full ownership of my billion dollar ‘Wild ‘N Out’ brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership!” he said. “I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!”

A ViacomCBS spokesperson told ET Canada, “It is absolutely untrue that Nick Cannon reached out to the Chair of ViacomCBS.”

The company also highlighted a previous statement related to Cannon’s complaint about the ads for his show “Revenge Prank”.

“Due to the comedic nature of the show we believe is in question ‘Revenge Prank,’ we didn’t want to be insensitive by placing ads for it next to important and serious topics, such as Black Lives Matter,” the statement said. “This is standard practice we use with our media agency to ensure that our ads don’t come across as tone-deaf or disrespectful.”

On the controversial podcast, Cannon and Griffin praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has a long history of being called out for anti-Semitism and homophobia.

Speaking about Jewish people on the podcast, Cannon claimed that Black people are the true Semitic people, not Jews.

“It’s never hate-speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright,” he said.

Griffin was kicked out of Public Enemy in 1989 after saying in an interview with the Washington Post that Jews were responsible “for the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe.”