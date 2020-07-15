Millie Bobby Brown Slays A Beyoncé Dance Routine In Heels 

Is there anything Millie Bobby Brown can’t do?

The 16-year-old star is not only a kick-a** actress who slays her role as Eleven in “Stranger Things”, she is also a singer, a businesswoman, and now she’s proving she’s a dancer.

On Wednesday, Brown shared a video of herself dancing a choreographed routine to Beyoncé’s “Love On Top” and she absolutely nailed it. Not to mention, the routine was done in a pair of four-inch heels.

Millie also showed off her lip-syncing skills as she bopped to Queen Bey’s jam. Fingers crossed the studio dance session was a rehearsal for a new acting gig or an appearance on “Lip Sync Battle”.

Watch the full routine below and try to sit still in your seat — it’s not easy.