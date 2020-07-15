John Legend Criticizes The Grammys: ‘It’s Almost Impossible For A Black Artist To Win Album Of The Year’

John Legend wants to see the Grammys academy make real change.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer responded to criticism from Diddy that Black music is not represented properly by music’s biggest awards.

“It’s almost impossible for a Black artist to win Album of the Year,” Legend agreed. “How many years do we have to see Beyoncé snubbed? Kanye [West] has never won. It’s kind of insane… We’ve got to do something because that’s a terrible record, and Diddy is right to complain about it.”

In the history of the Grammys, only 12 albums by Black artists have won the top prize, with the most recent being Herbie Hancock’s Joni Mitchell tribute album River: The Joni Letters in 2007.