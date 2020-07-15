Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Cover Bob Seger, Bill Withers & James Taylor During Hour-Long Livestream

SHOWTIME!!! We mustache YOU to enjoy the show #GarthRequestLive2 love, g & TY

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood gave fans a very special concert Tuesday night.

During their Facebook Live acoustic concert special #GarthRequestLive2, the couple performed an hour-long set entirely of fan requests.

To kick off the intimate show, Brooks performed a touching rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” before Yearwood joined in for their new duet “We Belong To Each Other” and Brooks’ 1991 hit “The River”.

The set also included covers of Bob Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love”, three Bob Seger tracks, including “Night Moves”, “Against the Wind”, and “Turn The Page”, and the Eagles’ “Desperado”.

Among Brooks’ own hits, they performed “Thunder Rolls”, “Callin’ Baton Rouge”, and the classic “Friends in Low Places”.

The couple also shared personal stories of their career highlights in between songs, including the time Brooks heard his “hero” James Taylor sing one of his songs at his 2012 Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Fans can watch the livestream in its entirety above.