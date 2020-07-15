Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Takes Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Crown

It’s no secret that celebrities get paid to post sponsored content on Instagram. In fact, they are able to charge an “x” amount of money a post and there is a list that reveals exactly how much that “x” is worth for the social media app’s highest-paid celebs.

Hopper HQ released its fourth annual Instagram Rich List 2020. The impressive list features 100 social media influencers from a wide range of careers and life paths, including their Instagram earnings and follower count.

The list places Dwayne Johnson at the top as the most profitable Instagram user, cashing in $1,015,000 a post. The former wrestler has over 187,300,000 followers.

Johnson has seen a remarkable growth in his number of followers, which has allowed him to dethrone Instagram Queen Kylie Jenner, as well as Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, pushing Dwayne to the No. 1 spot from No. 6 in 2019.

Kylie Jenner — last year’s leading influencer and the youngest self-made billionaire to date, according to Forbes — has moved into second place for 2020. The celeb banks $986,000 a post and has a social following of 181,500,000.

One of the beauty connoisseur’s followers is Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who falls right beneath Jenner. Although the athlete has more followers, his posts are valued at $889,000, which lowers his overall position on the list.

Coming in at No. 4 is Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian, followed by singer Ariana Grande, each of whom has a price tag of over $850,000 a post.

The Instagram Rich List also includes cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Priyanka Chopra — the only two Indian celebrities featured this year.

Canadian star Justin Bieber climbed the ladder, up two places to No. 8. In 2020, the “Yummy” singer cost $747,000 a post and saw 139,300,000 followers on his profile. Bieber reportedly had 115 million followers in 2019’s rich list.

Concluding the top 10 list is Brazilian footballer Neymar, making him and Ronaldo the only two celebs in the top 10 who are not from North America.

Photo: Hopper HQClick here for the complete list of Hopper Hq’s Instagram Rich List 2020.