Queen Elizabeth Giggles While Talking To A Jamaican Bobsledder: Watch The Sweet Exchange

Queen Elizabeth II may be in quarantine, but she’s still having fun! The 94-year-old head of the British monarchy has been participating in video calls in lieu of her in-person duties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Her Royal Highness spoke with members of the Armed Forces in Great Britain, including Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens, who is a member of the Queen’s Colour Squadron and a pilot for the Jamaican bobsled team.

“Gosh, sounds like a very dangerous job!” the queen exclaimed with a laugh when Stephens told her about bobsledding.

She also asked Stephens about how he trains amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has closed many gyms. Stephens revealed that he has resorted to pushing cars down the road, which prompted Her Majesty to openly laugh, declaring, “Well, I suppose that’s one way to train!”

Even amid quarantine and self isolation, the queen has stayed busy in recent months. On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth would confer knighthood to Captain Sir Thomas Moore on Friday. Moore is an 100-year-old veteran who raised more than $39 million for local healthcare workers by walking back and forth in his garden during the pandemic. Moore will make the appearance in person at Windsor Castle along with his family, marking the first in-person public event for Queen Elizabeth since late March.

“I could never have imagined this would happen to me. It is such a huge honour and I am very much looking forward to meeting Her Majesty The Queen,” Captain Moore said in a statement. “It is going to be the most special of days for me.”

