‘Fletch’ Reboot With Jon Hamm In The Works

Jon Hamm is set to star in and produce a modern-day reboot of “Fletch” with “Superbad” director Greg Mottola at the helm.

Based on Gregory Macdonald’s 1970s and 1980s mystery novels about a reporter, the movie version starring Chevy Chase as the titular writer made it to the big screen in 1985. The film was a success and spawned a sequel four years later.

The new version with Hamm will reportedly be based on the second book in the series, Confess, Fletch, according to Deadline.

The plot revolves around Fletch finding himself as the prime suspect in the middle of a multiple-murder investigation. While proving his innocence, he must also track down his fiancée’s stolen art collection which she only inherited because her father was declared missing and presumed dead.

There’s no official timeline for the project, but Hamm has a busy schedule ahead of him already with three films currently in the pre-production stage.