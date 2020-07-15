Jasmine Sanders On Fighting For Social Justice: ‘If You Are Literally Silent, You Are Part Of The Issue’

Jasmine Sanders is using her platform to fight for social justice.

Joining models Olivia Culpo and Kate Bock on the 2020 cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the 29-year-old model and fashion influencer discusses utilizing her large social media following to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, Sanders admits that while having a big platform can feel “overwhelming,” she explains that “now is [the] time to speak.”

“At the end of the day, it’s a situation where people have to understand this is very serious. There’s no excuse for sitting around and being silent and doing nothing because you are sitting around all day and I don’t care how much work you have going on. Just as long as it takes you to post on social media, it takes [you] three minutes to go sign a petition.”

On the importance of taking action, Sanders adds, “If you are literally silent, you are part of the issue. No matter what, there will still be cases out there. Your black square did nothing for us.”

Patel also speaks with cover model Culpo, who praises Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for showcasing diversity in Valentina Sampaio, the first transgender model to appear in the issue.

“I am honoured,” Culpo says. “Every year they come out with things — there was a Paralympian. This year, the first transgender model, Valentina. They are always paving the way, always trailblazing and breaking down boundaries and creating conversations. We all know there is more to these women than the pictures you see.”

Patel then speaks with Canadian model Bock about using her own platform to promote physical and mental wellness.

Revealing the advice she would give fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bock contends, “Feeding yourself healthy, nutrious food and being active — doesn’t mean you have to do a crazy workout. Go outside, go on a walk, [and] get fresh air.”