Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Belushi, Keegan-Michael Key Team Up For ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ Tribute

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Belushi, Keegan-Michael Key and more are celebrating their hometown of Chicago.

In a new virtual video, over 100 artists from the Illinois city gathered and performed a killer rendition of The Blues Brothers’ hit “Sweet Home Chicago”.

The new clip hopes to raise funds for the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, providing relief to artists and artisans, stage and production crew members, as well as part-time cultural workers and arts organizations unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After filming the new campaign, Belushi, who is an original Blues Brothers member himself, shared a teaser on Instagram.

“Sweet home Chicago,” he captioned the clip featuring himself wearing the iconic Blues Brothers sunglasses. “Join me in donating to help aid local Chicago artists during the COVID pandemic!”

Rhymefest, Ramsey Lewis, Jeff Perry, Joe Mantegna, George Wendt, Celebrity Chef Rick Bayless, Sandra Delgado and Twista, members of the Joffrey Ballet and M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Collective were among the others partaking in the energetic clip.