Dave Franco Did MDMA With Alison Brie To Prepare For ‘The Rental’

Dave Franco took a psychedelic approach to his first directorial outing.

The actor and director of “The Rental’ spoke with Variety about stepping behind the camera to take the reins on the new horror movie starring wife Alison Brie.

RELATED: Dave Franco Makes His Directorial Debut With Vacation Thriller ‘The Rental’ Starring Dan Stevens, Wife Alison Brie

“She’s a unique actor in the way that she’s able to balance heavy drama with moments of levity, and it was just so comforting for me to have her there through the process,” Franco said of his wife. “As a first-time director, there were moments where I would get in my head and start to doubt myself. It was invaluable to have her there to build me up when I needed to be, and to remind me that we were doing good work.”

Dave Franco. Photo: Joyce Kim for Variety

Brie also revealed that she and Franco did MDMA to help prepare them for making “The Rental”.

“We realized that we hadn’t done Molly since the night that we met 8 years ago,” she said. “He said, ‘You should probably test it out again.’ We did a little experiment, taking notes and videos in preparation. If there’s a DVD, it’ll be in special fea- tures. We sent them to the other actors, who were like, ‘We’ve done this drug before. We don’t need these videos.’”

RELATED: Alison Brie And Dave Franco Mourn The ‘The Sweetest Cat That Ever Lived’

Franco teased that during quarantine, he and Brie have written a rom-com together.

“It’s a genre that we both love, but when we looked at the landscape of rom-coms over the past decade, it feels like the bar is set really low,” he said. “There’s a trend where rom-coms have an overly bright aesthetic and the concepts are really silly and the acting isn’t grounded. We looked back on classics like ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ ‘Pretty Woman.’ When you look at those films, you remember how grounded they are and how great the acting is.”