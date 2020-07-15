Serena Williams Donates 50,000 Meals With #GiveFromTheCart Challenge

Serena Williams is doing her part for coronavirus relief efforts.

The tennis pro, 38, teamed up with Instacart and Feeding America by launching the #GiveFromTheCart challenge.

The new initiative hopes consumers will help feed those in need by donating the value of their last grocery cart to Feeding America to help support communities most affected by the growing food insecurity crisis.

And to kick off the new campaign, Williams has donated 50,000 meals to Feeding America going to those who need it the most.

“I’m so grateful to be partnering with Instacart and Feeding America for the #GiveFromTheCart Challenge,” Williams said in a statement. “Together we are working to fight rising food insecurity. I am kicking off the challenge by donating 50,000 meals, and I hope you’ll join me in supporting the communities that need our help the most right now.”

The new partnership comes just a month before Williams and the rest of the tennis community gear up for the return of the game. But with new restrictions amid the pandemic, the game will look a lot different.

And according to Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou, the top stars maybe be forced to pick between playing the US Open or the French Open when play resumes.

“The schedule is crazy,” Mouratoglou told Tennis365. “It looks impossible, especially changing continents, changing surface with everything so compact. What makes it even more crazy is the travel restrictions and quarantine. How can you do this? Unless there is an international rule that says if you are a top athlete, wherever you tho there is no quarantine, I don’t see how it can work.”

He added, “I think players have to choose basically. Do you stay in Europe, or do you go to America? We need to find out if there will be a quarantine coming back to Europe from America. If there is, you basically have to choose between the US or the clay season in Europe.”

The US Open is set to get underway without any fans present at the end of August.