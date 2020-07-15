Shark Week Is Pitting Mike Tyson Against Jaws In The Ultimate Face-Off

Mike Tyson is tough, but is he tough enough to take on a shark?

Discovery’s Shark Week is coming back next month and things are kicking off with the new special “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef”.

In the teaser for the special, airing August 9, Tyson shows his strength by tossing a shark cage and breaking a surfboard with his fist.

