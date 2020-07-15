Shark Week Is Pitting Mike Tyson Against Jaws In The Ultimate Face-Off

Mike Tyson is tough, but is he tough enough to take on a shark?
Discovery’s Shark Week is coming back next month and things are kicking off with the new special “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef”.
RELATED: Mike Tyson Admits He Was Drunk And High When He Met The Cast Of ‘The Hangover’
Who you got in @MikeTyson vs. Jaws?
The heavyweight champ joins #SharkWeek August 9 on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/Ffq6IkRlY9
— Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 15, 2020
In the teaser for the special, airing August 9, Tyson shows his strength by tossing a shark cage and breaking a surfboard with his fist.
RELATED: After Years In Development, Jamie Foxx Confirms He’ll Be Playing Mike Tyson In Biopic
“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” Tyson told Entertainment Weekly. “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”
Shark Week 2020 will span eight days, with more than 20 hours of new programming.