Gwyneth Paltrow Spills More Than One Secret About Her Healthy Lifestyle And Trendy Diet

Lockdown has seen Gwyneth Paltrow take on a current trendy diet a.k.a. intermittent fasting. The 47-year-old actress says she has dedicated quarantine to focusing on her health while she can.

“Because I’m not travelling, it’s back to basics for the things that make me feel good: Ayurvedic eating for my dosha, intermittent fasting, and fresh, clean, nutrient-dense foods,’ she told GOOP, the lifestyle and wellness brand, founded by the actress.

The Kripalu Center For Yoga & Health says that “Ayurveda is built around the five elements of ether, air, fire, water and earth. The unique combination of these elements come together to make up the doshas—the constitutions of vata, pitta, and kapha.”

“I also gave myself a reset with Alejandro Junger’s CLEAN7. Pro tip: If you’re on a cleanse, take a date, split it in half, and spread almond butter on each side. If you’ve been cleansing, it tastes like a candy bar.’

In addition to keeping fit, Paltrow has been practicing yoga and going on walks with her husband Brad Falchuk.

“As far as workouts go, I’ve been streaming Bulldog Yoga, CorePower Yoga, The Class by Taryn Toomey, and Tracy Anderson, and I’ve been going for walks every day or every other day with Brad to get fresh air and a little sunshine,” Paltrow shared.

“The Politician” star is also taking care of her mental health.

“I’ve been exploring different breathing exercises to do, using apps like Headspace and The Breathing App, which I do for three minutes during the workday. It’s a short break that has a long-lasting impact,” she explained.

“I’ve been trying to be more consistent about doing some wellness practices that work for me,” she added. “I’ve made a commitment to start writing every day for five minutes because I’ve always been scared of journaling and don’t often write things down. It’s a daily micro mental challenge.”

In June, Paltrow shared that she begins each day by drinking a large glass of skin superpowder, in fact, it’s her own GoopGlow product. It provides her body with a daily dose of antioxidants to keep her skin glowing.

“Every morning without fail, I take my GOOPGLOW. It’s packed with Vitamin C and E and coenzyme Q10. I always have one in the morning and then one in my water bottle when I’m working out,” the “Sliding Doors” star told Goop. “I think it makes a serious difference in my skin all day. It’s a power shot of vitamins for skin—just as you need a moisturizer, you need antioxidants.”