It’s Official: Jennifer Grey Confirmed As Star, Exec Producer On New ‘Dirty Dancing’ Movie

It’s time for Baby to come out from the corner.

On Thursday, Deadline confirmed earlier reports that Jennifer Grey is currently working with Lionsgate on a new sequel to the 1987 fan-favourite “Dirty Dancing”.

The news was made official by CEO Jon Feltheimer in a earnings call on Thursday, in which he described the project as “one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood.” “Warm Bodies” director Jonathan Levine is also attached, with the screenplay written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Five Feet Apart, The Curse of La LLorona).

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history,” said Feltheimer.

Last month, Deadline reported that was in discussions to star in and produce the film, which is said to be set in the 1990s. No word yet on whether she will reprise her role as Frances “Baby” Houseman from the original movie, which was set in the summer of 1963.

Lionsgate also released the 2004 prequel “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” with Diego Luna and Romola Garai and holds the rights to the “Dirty Dancing” films.

Grey has kept her dance card open over the years, even winning “Dancing With The Stars” with partner Derek Hough in season 11.