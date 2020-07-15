Jennifer Grey Is Working On A Dance Movie That Could Be A Sequel To ‘Dirty Dancing’

Baby may be ready to hit the dance floor again.

Jennifer Grey is currently working with Lionsgate on a new dance movie that just might be a sequel to the 1987 fan-favourite “Dirty Dancing”, according to Deadline.

Grey is set to star in and produce the film which is said to be set in the 1990s. No word yet on whether she will reprise her role as Frances “Baby” Houseman from the original movie, which was set in the summer of 1963.

Lionsgate also released the 2004 prequel “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” with Diego Luna and Romola Garai and holds the rights to the “Dirty Dancing” films.

Grey has kept her dance card open over the years, even winning “Dancing With The Stars” with partner Derek Hough in season 11.