The Muppets Celebrate ‘Muppets Now’ Over Zoom In New Disney+ Trailer

The Muppets gang are going full 2020 while promoting their new series “Muppets Now”.

In a new teaser for their upcoming Disney+ series, Kermit The Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and the rest of the beloved characters gather over Zoom to discuss their “first-ever streaming show.”

According to Disney, the series will feature “muppisodes” with segments on lifestyle, game shows, interviews, cooking, science and a number of celebrity guests including “entertainers, comedians, chefs, and more.”

Photo: Disney+

Photo: Disney+

“This is moi unfiltered, unexpurgated, and more unbelievably fabulous than ever,” Miss Piggy says in the clip. “If you watch only one show on Disney+ ,you really should tune in more often. But whenever you watch, make it moi on ‘Muppets Now’.”

Kermit adds, “The Muppets are thrilled to be doing our first-ever unscripted show! It’s going to be extremely spontaneous and very surprising; almost as surprising as the fact that we ever actually used a script in the past.”

The first six episodes of season one will launch on July 31, with new episodes premiering every Friday after that.