Jana Kramer Says She And Her Husband Auditioned To Be On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Jana Kramer is ready to share a look at her life on the small screen.

During a recent episode of her “Whine Down” podcast with her husband Mike Caussin, the 36-year-old country music singer and actress spoke with “The Real Housewives Of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe.

During the chat, the former “One Tree Hill” star revealed that she and Caussin auditioned to be on “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” at the end of May.

“I was going to say something, but I wasn’t sure if I could say it,” she said. “We might have auditioned for a certain ‘Housewives’ thing, but we haven’t heard back yet. At the same time, I would be so afraid that we’d be eaten alive and spit out and then like cancelled the next day.”

Revealing that the couple have not heard back since auditioning via video during their time in quarantine, Kramer jokingly added, “We haven’t heard anything, so I’m like, ‘Maybe we were just like boring people.'”

Both Kramer and her husband currently reside in Nashville; however, when asked by Gorga if they would move to Beverly Hills for the show, Kramer said that they would since they both previously lived in Los Angeles, adding, “We would just do like part-time.”

Meanwhile, Kramer revealed that she is friends with current “RHOBV” cast member Teddi Mellencamp and admitted to asking the reality TV star about their audition.

“Teddi is a friend, but I have not heard anything, so I’m sure it’s not going any further,” she explained, adding that when she asked Teddi about the audition, her friend told her that she heard it “went good.”