Cory Monteith’s Mother ‘Heartbroken’ Over Naya Rivera’s Death: ‘Cory Loves You So Much’

Ann McGregor, mother of late “Glee” star Cory Monteith, is remembering Naya Rivera.

In a post on Instagram, McGregor paid tribute to the 33-year-old, who died last week in a lake where she was boating with her 4-year-old son.

“For the last 7 years the 13th of July has shattered our hearts beyond repair,” she wrote. “There aren’t enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of @nayarivera.”

“Naya, Cory loved you so so much,” McGregor continued. “He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know. From the laughs you shared, to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most. Cory truly adored you. He was in awe of your incredible talent, the way you gave everything you had to each performance; the slap in the auditorium was one of his favourite stories to share. You once said Cory was like a member of your family; you will always be a part of ours. We’ll carry you in our hearts forever. We miss you. Friends reunited for eternity.”

Monteith died on July 13, 2013 at 31 due to an accidental overdose.