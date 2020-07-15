Colin Jost Confesses That He Once Stole Something From Bill Murray

Colin Jost is hoping Bill Murray will forgive him for the secret he spilled in his new book.

While promoting his memoir, A Very Punchable Face, the “Saturday Night Live” star virtually appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night to discuss some of the things Jost wrote about in his book, including the photo he stole from Murray’s house.

RELATED: Colin Jost Teases Possible ‘SNL’ Departure In New Memoir

According to Jost, he’s “mortified” he ever stole something from the comedy icon, revealing to Fallon that the photo was of Richard Pryor who was holding Murray in a headlock.

“I believe Mr. Murray is also Catholic and hope he understands the concept of confession, penance, forgiveness,” he said, adding that he only stole the photograph because he thought the “Groundhog Day” actor was throwing it away.

RELATED: ‘SNL’: Chloe Fineman Cracks Up Colin Jost With Scarlett Johansson Impression: ‘Do You Feel Like You’re At Home, Colin?’

Jost also gushed about quarantining with soon-to-be-wife Scarlett Johansson.

“Yes we are in quarantine together, and it’s been 120 days that we’ve been together,” the comedian said. “This beats our previous record of I think is five days. One of us is travelling working whatever and truly our record was five days.”

A Very Punchable Face is available now.