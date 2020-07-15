‘Golden Girls’ House Goes Up For Sale For $3 Million

“Golden Girls” fans with some spare cash can now own the home where the show was set.

According to The Wrap, the four-bedroom house located in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles is up for sale for a hefty $2.9 million.

The exterior of the house was used for establishing shots in the series.

In the show, the house was shared by main characters the Golden Girls themselves, Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Sophia (Estelle Getty) and Rose (Betty White).

The original owners of the house, who have since passed away, reportedly agreed to have their home featured in the series due to their passion for architecture and design.