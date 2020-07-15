Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She’s Recovering From Gunshot Wounds Following Tory Lanez Arrest

Megan Thee Stallion is recovering after suffering gunshot wounds over the weekend.

The “Savage” rapper, 25, shared the news on Instagram while also referencing the ongoing reports surrounding her involvement in Tory Lanez’s arrest on Sunday morning.

ICYMI, Lanez was arrested on a felony charge and was later released on a $35,000 bond. There were reports Megan was in the car during Lanez’s arrest and “everyone in the vehicle” was detained by police.

“I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye-opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy,” Megan began in her note to social media.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she continued. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

According to TMZ, Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in his car. Police officers allegedly responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles. When they arrived, witnesses reported people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air and the vehicle took off. Officers later tracked down the vehicle, finding Lanez, Megan and another woman.

Lanez is currently scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.