Vinny Guadagnino And Francesca Farago Fuel Romance Rumours After Being Spotted On A Dinner Date In NYC

Does the reality TV world have a new power couple?

“Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino and “Too Hot To Handle” contestant Francesca Farago sparked romance rumours over the weekend after they were spotted on a dinner date in New York City.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the pair looked cozy as they shared some laughs and drinks.

However, their get together didn’t come as surprise to some, after fans noticed that the duo had been getting flirty in each other’s Instagram comments.

Earlier this month, the Guadagnino shared a snap on Instagram, with a caption that read: “when you finish a show on Netflix.”

It didn’t take Farago, 26, too long to ask him “what show,” to which he responded, “Disney’s Too Hot To Handle.”

Guadagnino, 32, kept their flirty banter alive after he commented on one of the Netflix star’s bikini photos saying “That’s a nice view.”

This new romance comes just weeks after Farago and her “Too Hot To Handle” co-star and then-boyfriend, Harry, ended their relationship.