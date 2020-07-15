Mark Ruffalo And Octavia Spencer Praise A Young Boy Who Saved His Sister

Mark Ruffalo and Octavia Spencer are cheering for a young boy after he put his life on the line in order to save his little sister’s life.

A few days ago, Nikki Walker shared the heroic story about her nephew Bridger, 6, from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog,” Nikki posted on Instagram. “He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister.”

Walker continued, “He later said, ‘If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.'”

In a following post, the young boy’s aunt shared a few more details like how the attack occurred on July 9 and that Bridger stood between his sister and the “charging dog.” She explained, “After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe.”

Walker continued to update her social media to inform those following the viral story that Bridger got 90 stitches and was released from the hospital. She then hoped for a few other superheroes to see his inspiring story so that Bridger could get “some words of encouragement.”

“I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks,” Walker expressed on Instagram.

The proud aunt received an overwhelming amount of love and support from a number of the app users, including the superhero she hoped for- “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo.

“Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this… People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of a man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration… Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor),” Ruffalo commented on Walker’s post.

Octavia Spencer also came across the story, commenting, “I’m not an Avenger but I know and appreciate them as I appreciate your little hero. Angel hugs for you.”

Walker has ensured that Bridger is recovering well. “His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact,” she wrote. “He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family.”

She even said that the family has “no resentment toward” the owners of the dog – and “if anything, there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident.”