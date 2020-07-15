Jim Carrey Reveals His Memoir Cover Is His Reaction To A False Missile Alert

Jim Carrey is opening up about grabbing the perfect shot for his book cover.

The Canadian icon, 58, joined Howard Stern for a virtual interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” to talk all about his new memoir Memoirs And Misinformation.

But to Stern, the cover is quite interesting. According to Carrey, the photo for the cover was taken after reading an alert on his phone that read: “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate Shelter. This is not a drill.”

“My assistant Linda, who at the time was warning me that we had 10 mins to live, and she was clutching the phone so tightly that she actually accidentally took a screenshot,” Carrey explained. “And this is my face staring into the abyss. This is my face after I’ve been told I have 10 minutes to live.”

And the photo just fit with the title, Memoirs And Misinformation, says Carrey, And so I just thought that’s just the perfect misinformation… like, look what I went through because of misinformation.”

Of the alert all Carrey had to say was, “It’s more like, ‘Oh, that’s weird. Funny way for it to end.'”

Carrey gave fans a rare glimpse into his life through the new memoir, even showing off his most prized possession – Charlie Chaplin’s famous cane.

Memoirs And Misinformation is available now.