YouTuber Anthony Padilla Spends A Day Hanging Out With Netflix Reality Stars

For the latest edition of his YouTube series “I Spent the Day with…”, Anthony Padilla spent some time (virtually, of course) with stars of some of Netflix’s reality shows.

In the episode, Padilla speaks with Joey Sasso of “The Circle”, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton of “Love Is Blind”, and Chloe Veitch of “Too Hot to Handle”, who discuss their experiences on reality television, what they’ve learned from those experiences and share some of the strangest stories they have to tell.

For Sasso, one of the weirdest things about living your life in a house filled with cameras is “not being able to drop a deuce when you’d like to.”

As he explained to Padilla, whenever nature called, he would have to speak into his microphone and ask that the cameras in the bathroom be raised. Sasso admitted he found that aspect particularly frustrating, given that “I’m a dude who wants to sit down, I want to reflect on my day… I wanna breathe!”

Meanwhile, the issue of how real reality TV actually is was also addressed, and Veitch insisted that her experience on “Too Hot to Handle” was “authentic.”

Speedman-Hamilton however, conceded that there are shows that real and others that are obviously scripted.

“Our experience in reality TV was definitely very authentic to us,” she said, “but I’ve definitely seen some shows where I’m like, ‘I know that’s not real. They staged the mess out of this.'”

The episode can be viewed in its entirety above.