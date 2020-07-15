First Look At Ryan Phillippe’s New Action Thriller ‘The 2nd’

Fans of Ryan Phillippe are about to see the star’s action-hero side.

A new trailer for upcoming thriller “The 2nd” sees Phillippe face off against a lethal team of kidnappers led by Casper Von Dien when circumstances place him at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Secret-service agent Vic Davis (Phillippe) is on his way to pick up his estranged son, Shawn (Jack Griffo), from his college campus when he finds himself in the middle of a high-stakes terrorist operation,” reads the film’s synopsis.

“The daughter of a Supreme Court Justice (Lexi Simonsen) is the target and this armed faction will stop at nothing to kidnap her Vic quickly realizes that there’s no one coming to rescue them and must now use his entire set of skills to save her and his son from an incredibly dangerous and lethal situation.”

Look for “The 2nd” to debut digitally and on demand on Sept. 1.