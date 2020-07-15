Drake Spotted Shirtless While Walking The Beach In Barbados

Drake is bringing the “Tootsie Slide” to Barbados.

The Canadian rapper, 33, was spotted on the sandy beaches of the Caribbean this week showing off his ripped, tattooed body.

TMZ reports Champagne Papi hopped on his jumbo private jet over the weekend and headed South amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During his little vacay, Drizzy was spotted entourage, hitting up the basketball court and snapping pics with local fans.

Aside from having fun in the sun, the outlet says a full camera crew was on the beach with him. While it is unclear what Drake is filming, the rapper has been posting snaps from his time in Barbados on Instagram.